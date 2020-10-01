Erbil attack perpetrators arrested, Baghdad announces

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the joint operations command in Iraq, Tahsin al-Khafaji, said that the perpetrators of the Erbil rocket attack had been arrested.

Al-Khafaji said, "individuals who are involved in targeting diplomatic missions in Baghdad, along with the perpetrators of the attack on Erbil airport are arrested, and investigations are underway with them".

He added, "We are ready to use force against anyone who targets diplomatic missions. We will not tolerate any party that threatens the security of Iraq".

Unidentified persons launched six rockets at a center belonging to the international coalition forces near Erbil International Airport. No causalities were registered.

This is the first attack of its kind in the Kurdistan Region, and the security authorities in Erbil said that the rockets were launched from the Nineveh Plain in an area controlled by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

Iraq is witnessing, recently, increasing demands from the internal political forces to put an end to rocket and improvised explosive device attacks targeting diplomatic missions and foreign forces in the country.

For months, the "Green Zone" (which includes government headquarters and foreign missions) in Baghdad, along with military bases hosting the international coalition forces, as well as logistics convoys, have been subjected to missile strikes and IED attacks by unidentified parties.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks targeting its embassy and military bases in which American soldiers are deployed in Iraq.