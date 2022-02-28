U.S. delegation praises the reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received, Monday, a U.S. military delegation headed by Keith C. Phillips, the Senior Defense Official/Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In a statement, the Kurdish government's Presidency said that both sides discussed the situation in Iraq, ways to consolidate relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, and the importance of strengthening coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army to confront terrorism.

"The U.S. military delegation praised the ongoing reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga, especially the progress made in unifying the Peshmerga units." The statement added.