Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. Consulate in Erbil offers condolences for the victim of Ashti fire incident

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-23T13:15:25+0000
U.S. Consulate in Erbil offers condolences for the victim of Ashti fire incident

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Consulate in Erbil extended condolences to the family of the child who perished in the fire that erupted in a camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday.

A statement of the U.S. Diplomatic mission said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the 8-year old boy who tragically lost his life in the Ashti IDP Camp fire in al-Sulaymaniyah."

"We are working closely with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to help meet immediate needs," it added, "the U.S. will continue to prioritize aid for vulnerable IDPs in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."

The child died from a fire that engulfed a group of tents in the Ashti displacement camp in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official said on Thursday.

The administrator of Ashti IDP Camp in Arbat sub-district, Bekhshan Tawfiq, said that the incident was caused by a short circuit.

"The flames caught a few tents, and a young girl died. An investigation will be initiated," she said.

The camp houses 1850 families, mainly from Saladin, Mosul, Sinjar, and Diyala. Three hundred thirty families have returned to their hometowns over the past year, according to official data.

related

PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-18 14:14:52
PUK calls on KRG to start handing over the agreed-upon share of oil to Baghdad

Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Date: 2021-07-04 09:02:25
Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Erbil to send an evidence-supported letter to Turkey on the attack on the Kurdish family in Mersin

Date: 2021-05-17 09:20:41
Erbil to send an evidence-supported letter to Turkey on the attack on the Kurdish family in Mersin

The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Date: 2020-09-08 17:11:18
The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Date: 2021-04-06 10:35:11
Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19 in cooperation with the German Consulate

Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Date: 2020-08-06 13:10:19
Erbil to postpone the second round exams for unfinished levels

Kurdistan's Court of Cassation ratifies the rulings of Erbil's Criminal Court in the Bahdinan convicts case

Date: 2021-06-27 10:31:39
Kurdistan's Court of Cassation ratifies the rulings of Erbil's Criminal Court in the Bahdinan convicts case

Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-21 08:47:34
Drought threatens crops in some areas in Erbil