Shafaq News/ Two prominent members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan passed away for COVID-19 in Duhok.

During the past 24 hours, the director of the Bahdinan social center of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mohammed Samo, and Siddiq Sigir, a prominent leader in the party, passed away.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region, nearly 103,000 contracted the virus, 1,339 of whom died.