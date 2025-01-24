Two Iraqi border guards killed in PKK attack near Zakho

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi border guards were killed, and another sustained injuries on Friday in an armed attack targeting a border checkpoint near Zakho, according to a security source.

The source reported that "the assault was carried out by militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group known for periodically targeting military positions of the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi border guards in areas along the Turkish border."

This incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, where cross-border operations and skirmishes have intensified. Last week, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the seizure of weapons and ammunition linked to the PKK during its ongoing "Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kılıt)" in the Kurdistan Region.

The Turkish military initiated Operation Claw-Lock on April 17, 2022, targeting PKK strongholds in the Matina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan regions of Iraqi Kurdistan. The operation aims to eliminate PKK threats along Turkiye's southern borders.