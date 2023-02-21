Turkmen House in Erbil celebrates the International Mother language Day

Shafaq News/ The Turkmen House on Tuesday organized a discussion panel in Erbil on the International Mother Language Day in the presence of a slew of Turkmen academics, politicians, and public figures.

The head of the Turkmen House in Erbil, Kilan Barmakh, told Shafaq News Agency, "every year, we hold this event on the International Mother Language Day to discuss the conditions of the Turkmen community in the region in general, and Erbil in particular."

"The meeting laid emphasis on the cultural rights of this community under the law of the Kurdistan region," he explained, "the Turkmen community has the right to enjoy these rights in their abodes since they are an original component of this community."

Turkmen artist Sardar Erbili said, "we have the right to speak our mother language. Commemorating this day protects our culture from extinction."