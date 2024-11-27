Turkiye tightens military grip on PKK-controlled area in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkiye's Defense Ministry announced that its forces have encircled an area in northern Iraq under the control of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), intensifying its military campaign against the group.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Our soldiers have established a military cordon around the Zap region, controlled by the PKK," emphasizing Ankara’s determination to "eliminate the PKK at its source through swift, targeted, and continuous operations."

The Zap region has long been a focal point for Turkish military campaigns aimed at neutralizing PKK fighters, as part of Ankara’s broader strategy to secure its borders and dismantle the group’s regional strongholds.

PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has been active across multiple countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, and Iran.