Turkiye neutralizes “grey-category” PKK leader, several members in Kurdistan Region and Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkiye "neutralized" a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader listed in the “grey category” of wanted individuals during an operation in the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the person in interest has been killed or captured.

The agency, citing Turkish National Intelligence Organization sources, stated that “Turkish intelligence successfully neutralized Firat Serihan and several PKK members accompanying him in the Gara region, where they were planning an operation against Turkish forces.”

Turkish intelligence reportedly received information that “Serihan had supplied weapons and ammunition to the PKK in the Claw-Lock operation zone, specifically in the Gara region.”

“Hogir Batman, code-named Firat Serihan, had planned an operation against Turkish forces in northern Syria in 2016,” the agency affirmed.

PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that “the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 20 PKK/YPG [People's Protection Units] terrorists preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions in northern Syria, as well as 1 PKK terrorist identified in the Pençe-Kilit [Claw-Lock] region in northern Iraq [Kurdistan Region].”

“We continue to take preventive and destructive measures against the attack attempts of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG,” it added.