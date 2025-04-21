Turkiye launches 53 strikes in 24 hours in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces carried out 53 air and artillery strikes over the past 24 hours on Mount Gara in Al-Amadiya district, northern Duhok province, the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) organization reported on Monday.

The member of the organization’s Kurdish team Kamaran Osman told Shafaq News that the villages of Mazi, Kafna Mazi, Spindari, and Karkashi were directly targeted, despite a unilateral ceasefire declared by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Turkish army carried out 53 airstrikes Sunday morning around villages at the foothills of Mount Gara in Duhok province, marking an escalation in its attacks over the past week, according to Kamaran Osman from the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT).🎥: Kamaran Osman pic.twitter.com/W1vIH5xegB — Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) April 20, 2025

“Turkish forces have launched 118 air and artillery attacks across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since the PKK's ceasefire announcement, including 85 airstrikes, 21 artillery bombardments, and 10 helicopter assaults,” he revealed, noting that while the pace of attacks has dropped by 21% compared to January and February, the continued bombardment still poses a direct threat to local residents and agricultural land.

Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), called in late February 2025 for the group to lay down its arms and dissolve. This announcement marked a potential turning point in the decades-long conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state. Turkiye has continued conducting cross-border strikes despite Öcalan’s call for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution.

Residents of the targeted villages have been displaced for more than two years amid ongoing clashes between the Turkish military and PKK militants.

Eyewitnesses reported that PKK fighters are using abandoned civilian homes for shelter in targeted villages, he pointed out.

Earlier today, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on X seizing weapons and survival supplies from a cave in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.