Turkiye: Five PKK militants give up in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Five Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants have surrendered to the Turkish army in the Kurdistan Region, Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk told reporters that three PKK militants fled last week, while two others gave up after being tracked down by Turkish forces in a cave.

“Our forces continue to fight all threats targeting Turkiye and its people.”

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU—a stance recently echoed by Iraq.

Although jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan had called for the group’s dissolution and an end to armed struggle, near-daily clashes with Turkish forces persist—causing casualties, destruction, and mass displacement, as residents urge to return.