Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes on Sunday targeting sites affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Duhok.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes hit locations belonging to elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in an area near the town of Dirluk, located within the Amedi district, north of Duhok.

The source further clarified that the attack took place in the early hours of the morning, with the targeted sites being approximately 2 kilometers away from the center of the town. Information regarding the resulting losses from these airstrikes is currently unavailable.