Turkish warplanes struck Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-07T18:12:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey bombed, on Wednesday, Al-Amadiyah district in Duhok; Kurdistan Region.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish warplanes struck the vicinity of Harur village in Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiyah district which resulted in one injury of a citizen and power outage in the village of Harur."

 The source did not provide further details.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

