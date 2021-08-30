Report

Turkish warplanes strike PKK fighters in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-30T14:08:22+0000
Turkish warplanes strike PKK fighters in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A security source said that Turkish bombardment targeted a vehicle of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Qandil Mountain of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircrafts struck a PKK vehicle near the Hesso bridge in Qandil Mountain of Zarawa district of Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday.

The attack did not result in any causalities.

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

