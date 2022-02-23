Turkish warplanes bombard PKK sites in northern Erbil

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed as site of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the north of the Kurdistan Region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK sites near Mergahush and Rusour in the sub-district Sidekan, north of Erbil.

The eyewitnesses were not able to discern the nature or the size of damages sustained by the sites.

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year-long ceasefire broke down, and the almost four-decade-long conflict between Turkish security forces and militants of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).