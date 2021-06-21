Report

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T16:10:40+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Kani Masi, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey struck intensively Qomari village and its surrounding in Kani Masi of Al-Amadiya, which damaged the house and the car of a citizen.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Dashish village told Shafaq News Agency, "A massive fire broke out in the farms and forests of the village because of the bombing.”

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

