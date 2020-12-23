Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish artillery attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Wednesday.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish artillery struck intensively Kani Masi in Al-Amadiya, Duhok," noting that "So far, no causalities are known."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.