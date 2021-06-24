Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked PKK locations in Al-Amadiya, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, a security source said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey carried out six airstrikes on Mezhi village and its surrounding in Derik of Al-Amadiya.”

No further information were disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.