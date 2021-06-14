Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey struck intensively locations of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the vicinity of Hurori Village, Kani Masi of Al-Amadiya, Duhok what led to panic among citizens who are still steadfast despite the escalation of clashes.

So far, no causalities are known.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.