Turkish aircrafts target north of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate

Shafaq News / Turkish aircrafts targeted today Tuesday Bashdar district, north of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, according to a local official.

The District Kaimakam, Bakr Bayiz, said to Shafaq News Agency that at 1000 a.m. local time, Turkish warplanes bombed areas near the village of Shini in Bashdar.

Damages and losses are not reported yet.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.