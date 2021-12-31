Report

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Date: 2021-12-31T16:32:35+0000
Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkish warplanes attacked areas in the north of Dohuk Governorate of Kurdistan Region

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey carried out airstrikes in Matin Mountains of Al-Amadiya where PKK fighters are located."

No further information was disclosed.

Earlier Today, Turkish warplanes also struck PKK locations in Jabal Kara, in Al-Amadiya district, north of Dohuk Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

