Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish forces targeted PKK sites north of Duhok Governorate today, Thursday.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck the Matin mountain near Sekiri village in Al-Amadiya, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan intensively.

The source did not provide details about the size of the damage or casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to "ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers."

In 2022, Ankara launched an action called "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.