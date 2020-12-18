Report

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, A security source said on Friday.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively Dirluk in Al-Amadiya, Duhok," noting that "So far, no causalities are known."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

