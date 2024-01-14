Turkish national found dead in Duhok

Shafaq News / The Duhok Police announced on Sunday finding the lifeless body of a Turkish national inside his apartment in one of the residential complexes in the city.

Colonel Haiman Suleiman, the media spokesperson for Duhok Police, revealed during a press conference that "security authorities found the body of an individual inside a residential unit in Malta neighborhood."

He explained that "the person found was approximately 23 years old, killed by gunfire inside his apartment."

Suleiman clarified that "the victim is originally from the Kurdistan region of Turkey, having moved to Duhok about two years ago, living alone without any family members in the area."

He further pointed out that "investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances of this crime and identify the party responsible for it."