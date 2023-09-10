Turkish military resumes aerial bombardment on PKK sites in Iraq's Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Turkey's military intensified its offensive against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) late on Sunday with renewed airstrikes in the Kurdistan region, followed by armed clashes in the Amadiya district in Duhok.

Residents of the Sakiri village in the Amadiya district told Shafaq News Agency Turkish helicopters targeted the vicinity of their village and other areas within the Matin Mountain range that overlooks Amadiya, a move directed at crippling PKK installations in the area.

"The bombardment was perilously close to the village, inducing a state of panic among the villagers," one eyewitness shared, highlighting the ongoing tumult as aircraft continued to patrol the region ominously.

In the wake of the aerial offensive, skirmishes erupted between PKK members and the Turkish army, further exacerbating the volatile situation in the already tense territory. Details regarding the nature of the weaponry utilized in the clashes remained scant as of the latest update, with another witness affirming the eruption of ground confrontations post the aerial assault but without providing a detailed breakdown.

The Sunday night operation represents a continued effort by the Turkish forces to "neutralize" PKK groups entrenched in the northern regions of Iraq, a campaign that has been met with mounting concerns over the safety of civilians inhabiting the border areas.