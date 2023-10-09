Turkish military helicopters launch air attack on PKK positions in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish military helicopters struck Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in the foothills of Matin Mountain, north of Duhok Governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency two Turkish army helicopters participated in the raid on PKK in response to the escalating armed clashes between the two sides.

Over the past three months, Turkish forces have been actively working to clear the Matin area of PKK members to establish military bases in strategic locations.

The ongoing conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraqi Kurdistan continues to escalate, revealing a complex and protracted struggle rooted in historical grievances and political aspirations.

Established in 1978, the PKK has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since 1984, advocating for an independent Kurdish state. However, Turkey labels the PKK as a terrorist organization, adding a layer of complexity to the conflict dynamics.

The dispute has spilled into Iraqi Kurdistan, where the PKK maintains bases and training camps. Turkey, in response, has conducted numerous airstrikes and ground operations in the region, targeting PKK positions. Tragically, these military actions have frequently led to civilian casualties, further complicating the situation.

Despite calls from the international community for dialogue and peaceful resolution, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, resulting in a persistent cycle of violence and unrest.