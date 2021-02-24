Report

Turkish fighter jets attack Mount Qandil in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-02-24T11:21:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish fighter jets reportedly targeted sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Mount Qandil, north of the region of Kurdistan.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish fighters jets also flew over the district after targeting Mount Qandil."

"So far, no reports on the losses of the Kurdish workers," they added.

Earlier today, Turkish Airforces targeted a hideout of Kurdistan Workers Party's fighters in Kurdistan Region.

The director of Kani Masi sub-district of Dohuk governorate, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "at 10:40 am, Turkish planes bombed Bazze Valley, south of the district."

Akrawi added, "smoke rose from the valley after the explosion. No information about casualties so far."

Eyewitnesses from the village of Bazze reported to Shafaq News Agency, "the bombing targeted a cave in the valley in which the Workers Party fighter reportedly hole up."

