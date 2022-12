Shafaq News/ Turkey's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) near the Kurdistan region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish bombardment targeted PKK sites in the sub-district of Pradost, north of Erbil.

"It was not immediately clear what damages or casualties have resulted from the attack," the source said.