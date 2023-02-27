Turkish drone strikes PKK members in Sinjar

Shafaq News / An official security source reported that a vehicle carrying members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was targeted by a Turkish drone strike, north of Sinjar district in Nineveh governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the vehicle was traveling on the road between the village of Baharava and the Khanasor checkpoint west of the Sinoni sub-district in northern Sinjar when it was hit by the strike.

Preliminary information indicates that everyone in the vehicle was killed, but no further details have been provided.