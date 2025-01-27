Turkish drone strike kills 4 civilians in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a Turkish military drone strike killed four civilians and injured another in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Kamran Othman, a member of the US-based Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) organization, which monitors Turkish and Iranian violations in the region.

Othman told Shafaq News that the strike took place at 3:30 p.m. local time, targeting a Toyota Land Cruiser on the main road in the village of Kardajan, part of the Raparin Independent Administration.

"The attack claimed the lives of four individuals, including two men and two women," Othman said. "A fifth person, riding a motorcycle nearby, was injured by shrapnel from the explosion."

Authorities have yet to identify the victims, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

The strike is part of a broader campaign of airstrikes conducted by Turkiye in various parts of Iraqi Kurdistan, aimed at targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The Turkish Ministry of Defense recently announced that over 120 PKK fighters have been killed in the past month as part of these operations. In an official statement, the ministry described its actions as "essential to counter terrorist threats and safeguard Turkiye's borders."

Border areas in Iraqi Kurdistan have long been impacted by Turkiye’s military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist group that has fought for Kurdish autonomy since the 1980s. While Turkiye justifies these strikes as vital for its national security, the conflict has caused numerous civilian casualties over the years. These operations have sparked widespread criticism from human rights organizations, who warn of the dangers posed to innocent civilians caught in the violence.