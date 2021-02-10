Turkish authorities arrest the logistics head of the PKK

Shafaq News / The alleged logistics head of the PKK, codenamed “Laşer,” has been caught in Iraq’s Sinjar district and brought to Turkey Wednesday.

Ibrahim Parım was captured through an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Iraqi security forces started to implement a deployment plan on Dec. 1 in the center of the Sinjar district of Iraq's Nineveh to enhance stability and security in the area and enable displaced locals to return home.

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the U.N. on the status of the district, seeks to clear the district of PKK fighters.

The PKK managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from ISIS terrorists.