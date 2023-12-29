Turkish attack targets PKK members in Dohuk

Shafaq News / A security source in Dohuk reported on Friday that Turkish shelling targeted a vehicle transporting members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the northern part of the province.

According to the source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, "A Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying Kurdistan Workers' Party members in the village of Khurbani in the Zawita district north of Dohuk."

The source added, "The number of individuals in the vehicle and whether there were any fatalities remain unknown due to the difficulty in accessing the area."

The Turkish army has intensified its attacks on the headquarters and members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the Kurdistan region and other areas in Iraq for several months. Witnesses in al-Sulaymaniyah informed Shafaq News Agency yesterday that an unmanned aerial drone targeted the Janarto area in the Chemchemal.