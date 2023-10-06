Turkish artillery strikes near Erbil; power outages reported

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish artillery targeted areas in the Shirwan Mazin district north of Erbil.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that one shell fell close to the village of Liri in the district, causing power outages in approximately 12 nearby towns.
There were no reported civilian casualties resulting from the artillery bombing.
Turkey has launched a series of airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since June 2022. The airstrikes have targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a militant group fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Turkey since the 1980s.
The Turkish government claims that the PKK is using the Kurdistan Region as a base to launch attacks on Turkey. The Kurdish government denies these claims.
The Turkish airstrikes have killed and wounded dozens of people, including civilians. The airstrikes have also damaged infrastructure and caused widespread displacement.