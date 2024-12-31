Turkish army shells Duhok, neutralizes eight PKK militants

Shafaq News/ Turkish army fired heavy artillery shells at a gravel and sand factory in Duhok province, an Iraqi security source announced on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the shelling resulted in a minor injury to a Kurdish-Syrian worker, who was transferred to Al-Amadiya Hospital.

The source also indicated that Turkish artillery targeted positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on the slopes of Mount Gara, overlooking Al-Amadiya.

Additionally, the nearby village of Maji was heavily shelled, although its residents had already fled the area a year ago due to the ongoing conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK, the source revealed.

In another development, eyewitnesses reported that a mortar shell hit the road leading to the north of Al-Amadiya, causing damage to water pipes that supply surrounding areas.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced in a post on X the neutralization of 6 PKK militants in the Hakurk and Gara regions of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), as well as 2 PKK/YPG members in northern Syria.

Turkish intelligence forces also announced the neutralization of the senior Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) commander, Nusrettin Demir known as Kurtay Batman, in an operation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Notably, Turkiye uses the term neutralize to indicate that a PKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

Since summer 2024, Turkiye has intensified operations, targeting PKK positions in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones, while PKK fighters remain entrenched in mountain shelters. Designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, the PKK's fight for Kurdish autonomy has caused tens of thousands of deaths, with Turkiye conducting cross-border strikes against PKK and YPG positions.