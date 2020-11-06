Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06T15:12:08+0000
Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Shafaq News / The Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, described the recent PKK attacks on the Peshmerga forces, as an indication of the party’s continuing threat to the stability of the entire region.

Yildiz said in a tweet that the terrorist operations carried out by the PKK inside Iraq threaten the stability of the region, in addition to threatening Turkey's national security, as these attacks are not ended."

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in Jamanki district.

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in the same location. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

The party also launched two other attacks on the Kurdistan Region forces on Wednesday, in which two Kurdish soldiers were wounded.

For its part, The Kurdistan Regional Government said that the PKK had "crossed the red line" by carrying out the Jamanki attack.


related

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Date: 2019-11-28 14:36:36
Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Date: 2020-09-16 07:35:01
Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 13:10:03
Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Date: 2020-09-03 10:25:02
Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

Date: 2019-07-17 15:38:59
Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:15:19
PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Date: 2020-09-06 11:30:10
Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains