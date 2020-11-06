Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Shafaq News / The Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, described the recent PKK attacks on the Peshmerga forces, as an indication of the party’s continuing threat to the stability of the entire region.

Yildiz said in a tweet that the terrorist operations carried out by the PKK inside Iraq threaten the stability of the region, in addition to threatening Turkey's national security, as these attacks are not ended."

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in Jamanki district.

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in the same location. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

The party also launched two other attacks on the Kurdistan Region forces on Wednesday, in which two Kurdish soldiers were wounded.

For its part, The Kurdistan Regional Government said that the PKK had "crossed the red line" by carrying out the Jamanki attack.