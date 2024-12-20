Turkish airstrikes kill 11 PKK members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Friday, the neutralization of 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish fighter jets carried out airstrikes targeting PKK positions in Zap, Kurdistan Region.

Earlier in the day, a security source in Duhok told Shafaq News that the Turkish army conducted intense airstrikes on PKK positions in the Amadiya district, northern Duhok province.

No precise details were yet available on casualties or material damage caused by the strikes, the source pointed out.

Notably, Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate that a member has been killed or captured.

The Zap region has long been a focal point for Turkish military campaigns aimed at neutralizing PKK fighters, as part of Ankara’s broader strategy to secure its borders and dismantle the group’s regional strongholds.