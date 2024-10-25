Turkish airstrikes hit PKK positions in Iraq and Syria, resulting in over 15 casualties

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Agency reported that the Turkish military conducted a series of airstrikes using drones and fighter jets on bases and positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and Syria.

The agency stated, “The bombing targeted Mount Sinjar in Southern Kurdistan, Kobani, Qamishli, Jarabulus, Derik, Amuda, Manbij, and several other locations in Western Kurdistan.”

"So far, excluding material losses, 16 PKK militants have been killed or wounded," it added, confirming that "three militants were killed in Mount Sinjar."

Earlier today, a security source confirmed that Turkish warplanes intensified their raids, specifically targeting PKK tunnel networks, headquarters, and military outposts, as well as locations held by the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) allied with the PKK.

The strikes spanned areas including Mount Sinjar, the Bara region, and Mount Mera in Iraq’s Nineveh province, and extended to positions along the Syrian border. Turkiye also hit the densely populated Nasr district in the city center.

These attacks are part of a series of operations that Turkiye is conducting in response to the PKK assault on Wednesday, which targeted a sprawling industrial facility in Ankara, killing five and injuring 22. The operations are targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq and Syria, regions where the PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Ankara, has a significant presence.