Shafaq News/ Withering aerial bombardment rocked mount Kurzar, overlooking Shiladez sub-district, Amede district, Duhok governorate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish fighters carried out multiple airstrikes in the area and continue to roam the sky of the district.

Since June 2020, Turkey intensified its military operations at the border areas with the Kurdistan Region to pursue Kurdistan Workers Party fighters.