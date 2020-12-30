Turkish airforces attack border areas in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Turkish airforces launched earlier today, Wednesday, multiple airstrikes in Amadiya district, north of Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that loud explosions from Mount Kara and smoke plumes rose from the bombed area.

In the same context, other witnesses said that Turkish warplanes bombed a mountainous area overlooking the villages of Kiste and Jelki, two borders with Turkey, north of Zakho district.

The damage caused by the attack is still unidentified yet.