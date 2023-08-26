Turkish Air Force strikes PKK targets in northern Iraq's Amadiyah District

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish Air Force, in coordination with artillery units, launched a series of airstrikes targeting locations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) across several sectors within the Amadiyah district, located to the north of Duhok—a government insider disclosed on Saturday.

According to the official source, the operation was initiated at midnight and persisted until approximately 9:00 a.m. The focus of the strikes, executed mainly by artillery units, concentrated on settlements encompassing the Kani Masi district and Diraluk.

While the attacks yielded no human casualties, they did ignite conflagrations that engulfed substantial acreages of farmlands and forests.

The PKK's conflict with Turkey, from 1984, centers on its quest for Kurdish self-governance. This prolonged struggle has taken a significant toll, resulting in thousands of lives lost.

Turkey, the United States, and the European Union have conferred the designation of the PKK as a terrorist organization.

This week witnessed the conclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Iraq, during which pivotal security dialogues unfolded with Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

Fidan underscored the PKK's endeavors to establish an interconnected cross-border framework linking Iraqi territories with those of Syria, thus streamlining the movement of its operatives. Addressing a joint press conference alongside his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Fidan articulated, "Our deliberations today encompassed a wide spectrum of subjects, notably the battle against terrorism. It is imperative to shield our bilateral ties from the detrimental influences of our shared adversary, the PKK."

Fidan reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering commitment to collaborate with Iraq in countering any manifestation of terrorism.