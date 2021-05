Shafaq News / Turkish fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes targeting a mountain in the Mawat district of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, under the pretext of the presence of PKK fighters sheltering there.

The District Commissioner, Kamran Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency that at ten in the morning, Mount Assos was bombed by Turkish aircraft.

The attack resulted in no human casualties or material damages, according to Hasan.