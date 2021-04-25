Report

Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-25T14:54:22+0000
Shafaq News / A government source in Kurdistan Region reported that Turkish aircraft bombed PKK sites, north of Duhok Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the headquarters and centers of the Kurdistan Workers Party, located 500 meters from the village of Burji in Amedi district, were subjected to violent airstrikes on Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday, the Turkish army penetrated multiple kilometers into the territory of Duhok and laid multiple checkpoints, a local official revealed.

The director of Kani Masi sub-district, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish forces infiltrated nine kilometers into Kista and installed security points in the village's farms and others in Dechiche and Hiror.

Akrawi said that the Turkish bombardment on the sub-district had stopped this morning with only material damages in the Forests of Kista village.

On Friday, Turkish aircraft bombed "Berwari Bala" village of Kani Masi in Amadiyah after confrontations between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers Party fighters.

