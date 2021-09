Shafaq News/ A security source reported that Turkish aircraft bombed sites in Amedi district, in Duhok governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombing targeted a PKK site in on the borders of Amedi district.

It is still unknown whether the attack had caused casualties or not.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment on border areas within the Kurdistan Region. Ankara says it is targeting PKK fighters deployed on its borders with the region.