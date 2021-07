Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft bombarded areas north of Dohuk Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency, Turkish warplanes bombed Karah mountain in Amedi district.

Earlier today, Turkey's aircraft bombed mount Kurzar in the sub-district of Sheladze in the Duhok governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish airforces attacked sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) mount Kurzar in Sheladze in Amadiyah district.