Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft bombed the vicinity of Dinarte in Akre district, in Duhok governorate.

The director of Dinarte, Shaaban Khalil, told Shafaq News agency, "The bombing targeted a site of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). No causalities were registered."

Yesterday, Turkish aircraft targeted a village in Kani Masi district of Amedi district, in an almost daily series of bombing on the border areas where the PKK bases and headquarters are stationed.