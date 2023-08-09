Turkish aircraft attack PKk sites in Duhok

Shafqq News / Government sources confirmed the execution of aerial bombardments by Turkish aircraft on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sites within Duhok province of the Kurdistan Region.

Sources informed Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting locations affiliated with elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the area of Mount Matin range, situated at elevated terrains overlooking Amedi district to the north of Duhok province."

As of now, details regarding the casualties resulting from this attack remain undisclosed.

Earlier today, on Wednesday, a drone belonging to the Turkish military targeted a civilian vehicle on the outskirts of al-Sulaymaniyah, resulting in civilian injuries.

Sirwan Sarhad Khalifa, the sub-district mayor of Dokan, communicated to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, stating that during the afternoon, a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle ("drone") targeted a civilian "jeep" vehicle transporting individuals along the road connecting Dokan sub-district to Khalakan area in the village of "Qala."

He further added that the incident led to the injury of two individuals. The first is a resident of Halabja, while the second is a Kurdish Syrian.