Turkish Warplanes Strike PKK Positions in Northern Iraq, Causing Extensive Damage Kurdistan Duhok 2023-06-20T15:12:35.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes struck positions affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Matin Mountain range.According to reliable sources, the attack focused on areas near the villages of Kohrz in the Nahla district of Amadiya district, north of Duhok.The precise extent of the damage is yet to be officially assessed and disclosed by relevant authorities.Over the past several months, this region has experienced a notable escalation in shelling, resulting in substantial material losses to the local population, agricultural lands, and properties. PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.