Turkish Ministry of Defense confirms killing of 3 PKK militants in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement reported by the Anadolu Agency, the ministry indicated that the three militants were killed in the Kara area of the Kurdistan Region, affirming that “Turkish forces will continue operations until terrorism is eradicated at its source.”

Earlier today, a Turkish drone struck a vehicle affiliated with the Sinjar Resistance Units, which are loyal to the PKK, on Mount Sinjar.

Additionally, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) announced the elimination of three PKK members, including a senior commander, in a Turkish drone strike conducted on Saturday.

Turkiye conducts operations against the PKK, which targets its forces and citizens, and is active in several countries, including Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, the PKK has made the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq its stronghold and operates in many cities, regions, and valleys, launching attacks on Turkish territory.