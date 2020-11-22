Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Turkish Kurds PKK poses a threat to Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-22T10:33:55+0000
Turkish Kurds PKK poses a threat to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / A delegation of well-known Kurdish political figures from Turkey visited the Kurdistan Regional Parliament on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

The well-known politician and a member of the delegation, Ibrahim Akoglu, said in statements that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was established by the will of the Turkish authorities, adding that it represents a threat to the Kurdistan region and the Kurds in Turkey, Syria and Iran.

He added that the party, since its establishment, has been hostile to the struggle in the region, and its forces are intruders on its lands and has become a threat to the entity of Kurdistan since 1992, indicating that the PKK caused 3500 casualties of the Peshmerga forces.

Akoglu considered Makhmour, Sinjar, Qandil and the border villages of Turkish Kurdistan occupied by the PKK.

related

PKK: Turkey spreads rumors about fighting alongside Armenia

Date: 2020-10-08 14:28:11
PKK: Turkey spreads rumors about fighting alongside Armenia

A new Turkish bombing kills PKK fighters

Date: 2020-08-14 09:47:35
A new Turkish bombing kills PKK fighters

PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:15:19
PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Date: 2020-11-07 11:05:01
KRG resumes oil pumping via the pipeline detonated by PKK

Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Date: 2020-09-06 11:30:10
Even after the end of its operations.. the Turkish army is still stationed on Kurdistan's mountains

Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

Date: 2019-08-13 12:48:36
Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

7 PKK members killed in Turkish raid in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-08-27 11:10:33
7 PKK members killed in Turkish raid in Kurdistan

Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Date: 2020-10-19 16:31:09
Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months