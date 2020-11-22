Turkish Kurds PKK poses a threat to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / A delegation of well-known Kurdish political figures from Turkey visited the Kurdistan Regional Parliament on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

The well-known politician and a member of the delegation, Ibrahim Akoglu, said in statements that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was established by the will of the Turkish authorities, adding that it represents a threat to the Kurdistan region and the Kurds in Turkey, Syria and Iran.

He added that the party, since its establishment, has been hostile to the struggle in the region, and its forces are intruders on its lands and has become a threat to the entity of Kurdistan since 1992, indicating that the PKK caused 3500 casualties of the Peshmerga forces.

Akoglu considered Makhmour, Sinjar, Qandil and the border villages of Turkish Kurdistan occupied by the PKK.