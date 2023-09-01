Turkish Intelligence neutralizes senior PKK leader in KRI

Shafaq News / The Anadolu Agency has reported that Turkish intelligence has successfully neutralized Rezan Botan, a high-ranking figure within the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who was allegedly trained for the execution of assassinations and attacks.

Security sources, cited by Anadolu, have confirmed that the operation took place in the vicinity of the city of al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region. Rezan Botan had reportedly concealed his identity under the alias "Rezan Gungan" while operating within the al-Sulaymaniyah region.

The agency further highlighted that Turkish security forces had previously neutralized individuals close to Rezan Botan, namely Murad Botan and Rukan Botan.

However, no details regarding the timing or methodology of the operation have been disclosed by the agency.