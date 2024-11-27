Turkish Intelligence announces killing of PKK leader in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Turkish Intelligence Directorate announced killing a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sinjar district.

The directorate declared in a statement, "Turkish forces successfully assassinated Saadiya Mohammed Ahmed, a senior leader of the PKK, during a military operation in Sinjar."

The Turkish Intelligence Directorate did not provide further details about the assassination or its timing.

Notably, Turkiye conducts operations to combat the PKK, which targets its forces and citizens and operates in several countries in the region, including Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has its origins in the early 1980s when the PKK began its armed struggle for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, this conflict escalated into a full-scale insurgency, with the PKK employing guerrilla tactics and the Turkish military responding with major operations targeting PKK strongholds, both within Turkiye and across the border in northern Iraq.